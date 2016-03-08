Here are some of the best stories of the day:

According to Il Sole 24, it seems like the Agnelli group presented to Ronaldo a potential deal with Ferrari which would be worth around 20 million euros on it's own. This "sponsorhip" would see Ronaldo become the "poster boy" for Ferrari. Juve have to get creative financially speaking as a deal with Ferrari could be on the horizon for Ronaldo. According to the latest Italian reports, it seems like Cristiano Ronaldo might already be in Turin tomorrow to complete his bianconeri move. As IlBianconero reported, Portuguese journalists are arriving in Turin as they want to be ready. If this does occur, then Ronaldo might already be presented to the press on July 7th at the Allianz stadium.