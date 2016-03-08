Ronaldo to Juventus, the dates of the arrival and presentation
11 July at 10:45Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus was officially confirmed yesterday. The fee is reported to be around €105 million, making him the most expensive signing in Juventus history.
However, it is likely that their new man will not be presented until Monday. Tomorrow, at 14:30 local time, Juventus will present their new goalkeeper Perin, with Cancelo to be presented afterwards, with Caldara the last name on the presentation. Therefore, there is no space to announce Ronaldo until Friday, yet, we can probably expect the presentation of the century to take place on Monday.
Ronaldo is expected to arrive in Turin between Sunday evening and Monday morning; finishing his holiday in Greece before he joins up with his new team in preparation for the 2018/19 season.
It is only a matter of time before the deal of the century goes through; and the entirety of Turin will be waiting with bated breath to see their new man in action.
