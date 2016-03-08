Ronaldo to miss Brescia tie
23 September at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus will be without their star striker Crisitiano Ronaldo for the upcoming match against Brescia.
The Turin-based club will be playing their third match in the space of seven days when they will face Le Rondinelle on Tuesday.
It was earlier confirmed by the Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri in a press conference that the Portuguese international’s fitness will be evaluated in the training session later on Monday as he was suffering from adductor fatigue.
Later in the day, it was confirmed on Juve’s official Twitter account that the 34-year-old will not take part in the match as hew as was left out of the squad.
This will be the first time when Juventus will be playing without Ronaldo this season.
However, striker Gonzalo Higuain, who was also uncertain to take part in the match against Brescia, has been selected in the squad.
Goalkeepers : Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.
Defenders : De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.
Midfielders : Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur.
Forwards: Dybala, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.
