Ronaldo to miss Juve-Milan game as he sits out three matches in bid to be fit for Ajax

According to today’s Corriere della Sera, Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out Juventus’ next three Serie A games in a bid to be fit for the Champions League quarter-final clash with Ajax on April 10th.

Ronaldo will miss the clashes against Empoli, Cagliari and Milan as he races to overcome his thigh injury that he picked up playing for Portugal on Monday night against Serbia.

He is due in Milan today for more medical tests, and the prognosis will become clearer after that. He spoke yesterday about his desire to be fit for the Ajax match, and said he believed he would be back to full fitness by then.