Ronaldo told Messi was better than him by Man Utd players
10 September at 13:00The striker of Stoke City, Peter Crouch also writes columns for the English newspaper, The Daily Mail.
Every column of the striker is interesting and in his latest one, Peter Crouch explains a story told him by his then England teammate, Rio Ferdinand on how he and other players at Manchester United to wound Cristiano Ronaldo by saying Lionel Messi is better than the Portuguese professional footballer.
This is an interesting anecdote on the Juventus super star.
“Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!'” Peter Crouch said in his column in the Daily Mail.
"The other United players would try to wind him up. 'Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you.' And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. 'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this...'
