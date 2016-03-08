Ronaldo travels to Singapore for scholarship event; gives motivational speech to children

04 July at 18:45
Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to return to Turin where in the next weeks preparations for the new season under Maurizio Sarri will begin. CR7, meanwhile, travelled to Singapore for Peter Lim's Scholarship event. The Juventus superstar played with the kids, danced with them and then had a speech to them: "Always believe in your dreams," he told them.
 

