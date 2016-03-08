Ronaldo travels to Singapore for scholarship event; gives motivational speech to children

It was a fun time meeting these kids at the Singapore Olympic Foundation - Peter Lim Scholarship event! Follow your dreams and never give up! pic.twitter.com/qb164DPS76 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 4, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to return to Turin where in the next weeks preparations for the new season under Maurizio Sarri will begin. CR7, meanwhile, travelled to Singapore for Peter Lim's Scholarship event. The Juventus superstar played with the kids, danced with them and then had a speech to them: "Always believe in your dreams," he told them.