Ronaldo's reaction to Mandzukic's goal.



Are we surprised? pic.twitter.com/BEjnf3htMk — BarcaUniversal Comps (@BarcaRaw) August 25, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting to score his first official goal for Juventus.The Portuguese star failed to find the net in the opening two league games against Chievo and Lazio although he had many shots on target saved by the opponents' goalkeepers. Both Stefano Sorrentino and Thomas Strakosha denied CR7 his first league goal in black-and-white and yesterday - during his first official game at home with Juve - Ronaldo came close to scoring at least three times.During the first half, however, the former Real Madrid star tried to score a goal using his hand. Ronaldo tried to hit a ball crossed from the right by Federico Bernardeschi and he actually touched the ball with his hand.Later in the second half it was Lazio's keeper Strakosha to deny Ronaldo's first goal with Juve. The Lazio keeper touched the ball crossed by Cancelo and didn't allow Ronaldo to find the net. Luckily for Juve Mario Mandzukic was a few steps behind the Portuguese ready to score the 2-0 and close the game. The reaction of CR7, however, has made people talk.