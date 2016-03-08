Ronaldo turns 34: 'I'm very happy to celebrate my birthday in Turin'

05 February at 19:10
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels very happy to celebrate his birthday his Turin, as the Portuguese turns 34 today.

The striker left Real Madrid this past summer to join the bianconeri for a fee of 100 million euros. Since his arrival, he has kept his form going and has found the back of the net as many as 17 times in the Serie A this season.

On his birthday, Ronaldo was talking to the official Juventus website and revealed that he is very happy to be celebration his birthday in the city of Turin, hailing it as a quiet and peaceful city.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.