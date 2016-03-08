Ronaldo turns 34: 'I'm very happy to celebrate my birthday in Turin'
05 February at 19:10Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels very happy to celebrate his birthday his Turin, as the Portuguese turns 34 today.
The striker left Real Madrid this past summer to join the bianconeri for a fee of 100 million euros. Since his arrival, he has kept his form going and has found the back of the net as many as 17 times in the Serie A this season.
On his birthday, Ronaldo was talking to the official Juventus website and revealed that he is very happy to be celebration his birthday in the city of Turin, hailing it as a quiet and peaceful city.
#Juventus fans salute #Ronaldo as he leaves the training center on the day of his birthday
