In the battle between the two unbeaten sides in Serie A Juventus and Sassuolo, the Old Lady's megastar Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment with the fans during the tie on the 22nd minute.Fans of the Old Lady didn't sing for the entire first half and Ronaldo clearly showed he didn't appreciate the behavior of the Allianz Stadium crowd and asked them to raise their voice to support the team.Fans reacted with a cold applause before starting signing only at the beginning of the second half trying to influence the player till he fires his first goal of the season.The Portuguese forward is currently playing his fourth fixture for Juventus in Serie A and after a long wait the forward finally bagged his first goal for the Old Lady.The Bianconeri are controlling possession of the game but still need another goal to secure the three points, Douglas Costa replaced Mario Mandzukic and is expected to stir the play at the Allianz Stadium.Still a lot more is expected from Ronaldo as he has not reached the expectations of Juventus fans as they are waiting for the goal machine to fire more goals.Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent at the Allianz Stadium.