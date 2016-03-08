Ronaldo vs Messi: 9 games left in top scorer race
13 November at 18:00Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest sporting rivals of the modern game and, despite no longer playing in the same league, are still constantly competing in one way or another. Many tip Messi to be excluded from the Top 3 of the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2006 whilst Ronaldo is expected to be amongst the top 3, barring a surprise.
The ranking for top scorer in Europe in 2018 is still wide open though, with both Ronaldo’s goals as a Juventus and Madrid player this year counting towards his total. Messi is currently top with 40 goals, Ronaldo with 37 and Robert Lewandowski lagging behind with 32.
Ronaldo has nine games left of 2018 to close the gap with Messi, against: Spal, Valencia, Fiorentina, Inter, Young Boys, Torino, Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria. Messi, meanwhile, has just eight games left, against: Atletico, PSV, Villarreal, Cultural Leonesa, Espanyol, Tottenham, Levante and Celta Vigo.
