Ronaldo vs Messi: Argentine overtakes Juve star on penalties missed

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is a seemingly age-old debate that has dominated the headlines of football for the past ten years. Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo left La Liga and Lionel Messi behind in the summer, in favour of a €110m move to Juventus, the two are still often compared and contrasted, as people seek to define who is the overall better player.One area in which comparison is rife between the two is in terms of penalty kicks.In all competitions, Lionel Messi has taken 110 penalties, scoring 84 and missing 26 - giving him a percentage error of around 24%. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 114 from 139 penalties, with a percentage error of 17.9%.Lionel Messi overtook Ronaldo in terms of missed penalties this weekend, after the Argentine failed to convert from the spot in Barca's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at the weekend.

