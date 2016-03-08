Ronaldo wants to sign disappointing Real Madrid starlet
12 September at 21:20Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui didn't take long as he sent young Brazilian starlet Vinicius down to Castilla. According to the Real Madrid staff, the young Brazilian is still not of Real Madrid's level. The youngster will now have to grow and mature before getting another top level shot.
According to Spanish news site Don Balon, Florentino Perez would like Vinicius to be with the Real Madrid team but Lopetegui as well as a few blancos leaders (like Sergio Ramos) do not think he is ready just yet.
BRAZILIAN RONALDO NOW WANTS HIM - Brazilian legend Ronaldo (who also played for Real Madrid a few years ago) recently acquired Valladolid as he reportedly has his eyes on Vinicius as he would like to get him on loan. Florentino Perez might be open to the idea come January as time will tell.
