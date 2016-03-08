Ronaldo: 'We were tired in the game but deserved the win'
27 October at 20:55Juventus superstar and summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo has given a positive verdict of Juve's 2-1 comeback win over Empoli in the Serie A today.
The bianconeri came up with a disappointing performance in the first-half, as they conceded through Empoli star Francesco Caputo. The second half was a big improvement though, as a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and a long-range goal saw the bianconeri keep their unbeaten run going.
The Portuguese superstar though, was happy with the club's outing and he gave his verdict on the game in a post-game interview with Sky Sports.
He said: " Complicated match, we know it was a difficult match. After the Champions League we were tired, we improved in the second half, we deserved the victory."
When asked about his second goal, he said: "It was a very quick action, I do not remember it well, I'm watching it now on TV, I felt safe, I tried it and a great goal came out."
"It was a very important week, Manchester was a fantastic response, and today we have proven to be a great team."
Kaus_Pandey17
