Ronaldo won’t play Juventus’ first game of the season v. Real Madrid

Juventus have just completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and the former Real Madrid star is expected to arrive in Turin between Sunday and Monday, when CR7 will have his physical tests and his first press conference at the club.

The Portuguese star, however, won’t be unveiled to Juventus fans as the club revealed today no special event has been organized for Ronaldo’s arrival in the city.



Juventus will spend the second part of the preseason in the USA where the Old Lady is due to face Bayern Munich, Benfica, MLS All Stars and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, however, is not expected to play against his former club as the game is in program on the 5th of August and Ronaldo will only return to training five days before.



According to a report of Mundo Deportivo the Portuguese star is not going to play against Real Madrid and will only make his first appearance with Juve on the club’s Serie A debut on the 19th of August.

