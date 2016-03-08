Ronaldo won't score more than 30 goals for Juve

SHOW GALLERY

The legend of Napoli and Juventus, Ciro Ferrara has went on to say that Cristiano Ronaldo will not score more than goals for the Old Lady than he did for Real Madrid in the 2018-19 season.



Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.



“I think he’ll get maximum 25-26 goals this season, but certainly fewer than he’s accustomed to scoring in Spain,” Ferrara told Il Corriere di Torino.



“He won’t get more than 30 goals, in my view. It’s different in Italy and I am not saying that just because of the defenders we have here, but also the style of football. It’s more tactical and even the smaller teams are more organised.



“Having said that, you cannot criticise Ronaldo, as he is a phenomenon and a great professional. This is why it makes me smile to see this apprehension over when he’ll score his first goal.”

