Ronaldo wouldn't have been sent off if he was at Real Madrid

The red card of Cristiano Ronaldo against Valencia has sent shockwaves across the world, and rightly so. The Juventus forward was shown the red card for absolutely nothing.



The forward was running into the box with Jeison Murillo close to him. As the two entered the box, the Valencia defender went down comically and was screamed at by Ronaldo.



Just as the Juve man was shouting, the referee came towards him and sent him off. If that deserved a red card, then there will be 3-4 red cards per game, everywhere around the world.



Reports suggest that the former Real Madrid star pulled Murillo’s hair. But in reality, there was nothing more than a touch.



Cristiano, who was clearly in tears, repeatedly said that he did not do anything and the red card was an injustice. This was his first red card in 153 Champions league games!



The legendary footballer has done much worse things on the pitch and still would have remained on the pitch. But there was one significant change; he was no longer wearing the Real Madrid jersey.



It's strange that the world of Ronaldo has turned upside down with just a transfer. He has gone from being untouchable in the right way to the untouchable in the wrong way.



It's high time that the Champions League had VAR. Such mistakes cannot be repeated as it tarnishing the legacy of the competition and spoils the beautiful game.



Stefano Agresti