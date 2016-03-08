Wayne Rooney has posted on Twitter a funny and humorous turn back time picture, marked by the hashtag #tbt, showing himself with some his former Manchester United team-mates.



The reaction of Rio Ferdinand was really funny: the former center back of the English national team has retweeted the photo, writing “Boyband” on it.

The picture is dated back from 2005 and shows Paul Scholes, John O’Shea and Alan Smith, together with the mentioned Rooney and Ferdinand, wearing baggy jeans, white trainers and knitted jumpers, as they made their way to the Manchester United Christmas party.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Boyband <a href="https://t.co/uoSE0WfvaR">https://t.co/uoSE0WfvaR</a></p>— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) <a href="https://twitter.com/rioferdy5/status/1050386797891596288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">11 ottobre 2018</a></blockquote>

Wayne Rooney, aged 32, after his coming back to Everton, has moved in the last summer to the MLS club D.C. United and, at his first season in the North American league, has scored 9 goals in 16 domestic matches played. Rio Ferdinand, instead, has ended his playing football career in 2015, after spending his last season with QPR, and now is a television pundit for BT Sport.

