Rooney reveals Ronaldo backstory: 'He wanted a Big Mac before the match...'
16 March at 15:00He is already 35 years old but he has a physique to envy by players who are fifteen years younger. Cristiano Ronaldo has always been an extraordinary athlete and over the course of various seasons, he has learned to take care of his body in such a perfect way as to represent an example for many today.
The Juventus superstar is the prototype of the exemplary professional, of the champion capable of combining extraordinary technical and athletic qualities, but to reach these levels he also had to go through some small "exceptions to the rule".
When he moved to Manchester United in 2003 at a very young age, from a physical point of view he was not yet very gifted. From the point of view of speed and agility he was already incredible, while in terms of weight, he still had a few kilograms to add and to do so, he resorted to the classic burgers, as revealed by Wayne Rooney to The Times (via goal.com).
"When I came to Manchester United, I often went to training and games with Cristiano Ronaldo. I remember the night before a match he stopped at McDonald's because he wanted a Big Mac. He was very thin and was trying to gain weight. I was the driver and we had to make a stop so that he could get one," he said.
Go to comments