Rooney: Ronaldo will win the Champions League with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney spoke to CNN about the Portuguese striker and claimed he believes Juventus will the Champions League this season after buying the 33-year-old.



Rooney told CNN Sport: "He'll do what he's been doing for the last 10 years, he'll bring goals to Juventus and I fancy Juventus to win the Champions League this year solely for the fact Cristiano has gone there.



"As a person he's a nice guy, a family guy, works hard and he's always got his family around him which is great to see.



"He works hard and deserves all the credit he gets because he's put that effort in to be at the top."



The English Portuguese duo won the FA Cup, three English Premier League titles and the last UEFA Champions League title Manchester United claimed.



Ronaldo started his first Serie A match with a win for Juventus, however his first goal is yet to come and the Bianconeri's next fixture will be against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

