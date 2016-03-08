Rosella Sensi: 'Everything my father did for Roma has been destroyed'

Rosella Sensi, the former chairwoman of AS Roma and daughter of Franco Sensi, spoke to SKY about Francesco Totti's goodbye and the current state of the club.



"I was very convinced when I gave the managerial contract to Totti, today I have a melancholy smile because I know what Francesco is going through, and who did not make this decision with a light heart. I know there is so much suffering in his detachment from Rome, I love him and I am close to him, just as I am close to the Roma fans who are breaking away from something bigger. With Francesco the rope was pulled too much, they demanded too much of him without giving him a more defined role. It was right to acknowledge what was due to him and was not done.



"Baldini? With my father Francesco did not need intermediaries. I've never heard this person thank my father, but I think it's a character and personality problem. I don't know what the future plans of Rome are, I don't really understand it, besides the business. I hope Pallotta explains it. Everything my father did for Roma was destroyed."