Ross Barkley… destined for Monza?
23 October at 17:30If there was ever a match made in heaven it would be Ross Barkley and Monza. The Chelsea and England midfielder has found a new lease of life under new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri – but could Bersluconi beckon for the 24-year-old?
The former AC Milan owner has said that he wants to field a perfect team of players without tattoos, beards or earrings. Barkley has made the choice to remove his tattoos – meaning a move to Italy would (almost) make perfect sense.
Jokes aside, it took Barkley two years of sessions to have all of his tattoos removed however the Chelsea star has not excluded the possibility of another tattoo for a child or triumph with Chelsea.
Barkley has been in fine form for the Blues this season, scoring two and assisting one in 301 minutes of football. On his starts, Barkley has achieved an average rating of 7.17, according to WhoScored and is thriving under the former Napoli manager.
