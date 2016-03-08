Rossoneri starlet unsure of starting despite Olympiacos scalp
04 October at 21:20AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has revealed that he is still unsure about a spot in the starting line-up, despite getting a brace for the rossoneri against Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League.
Following their 1-0 win over Dudelange in the first game of the Europa League, Milan hosted Olympiacos at the San Siro, but fell behind through a Miguel Guerriero strike. Three goals in the space of ten minutes though, helped them pick up a 3-1 win against the Greek side.
Two out of the three goals in the game were scored by Cutrone and he was talking to Sky Sports following the win and he was asked about whether he will get a spot in the starting line-up because of the brace.
The youngster said: "It's up to the coach to decide, I can only learn from Higuain, I'll learn something from him in training, I'll always be ready".
"I have always had this hunger and I will continue to have it, today we had to win, we were at home, luckily we managed to overturn it".
The win puts Milan in the driving seat to qualify for the next round of the competition, but their next game sees them host Chievo Verona on Sunday.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments