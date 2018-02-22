Serie A live: Crotone-Lazio 1-1, Spal take the lead away at Torino



Cagliari will be looking to pick up a road win at Fiorentina to move out of the drop zone.



Atalanta host AC Milan in a clash with Europa league implications as the teams are separated by just a point in sixth and seventh.



Lazio travel to Crotone and can clinch Champions League football for next season with a result.



Struggling sides meet in Verona as Hellas (already relegated) play host to Udinese, who sit just 1 point above the relegation zone currently.



Chievo Verona also have no breathing room at just one point above the drop zone as they play at 13th-place Bologna.



Mid-table Torino host SPAL who are looking to stay in Serie A after their first season back in the top flight in 49 years.



The marquee match of the day comes at 20:45 when Roma host Juventus. Roma will be wanting to win in their quest to clinch third place, as they are assured at least fourth after Inter’s loss to Sassuolo yesterday.



The other night game involves another side shooting for the Europa league , namely Sampdoria who host Napoli.

