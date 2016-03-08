Rudi Garcia trashes AC Milan rumors: 'I don't miss Italy'

Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has played down rumors linking him with a move to AC Milan.

Rumors suggest that Rino Gattuso could be on his way from Milan at the end of the season if the rossoneri fail to finish outside the top four. Many names have been linked with the post.

Garcia was talking about these links in a recent press conference and he said: "I don't miss Italy, because I eat good pasta."

 "My situation is not important, I need you to bring the OM as high as possible in the standings, the rest matters little to me. In Italy I could go for my pension".

