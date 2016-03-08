Rudi Garcia has provided VAR technology with a ringing endorsement, saying that it will help

Interviewed as UEFA met with a number of elite European managers - including Max Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Paulo Fonseca, José Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel - the former Roma Coach has some bad memories of bad refereeing, including a controversial 3-2 loss in 2015-2016 to Scudetto rivals.

The Marseille Coach said that VAR was “a positive innovation” to Ligue 1, which introduced the technology this season after it was used in the FIFA World Cup.

VAR technology has already been introduced in Serie A, and recently

“It won’t solve every single problem, but it will help avoid many of the big injustices you get in football, the kind that clubs and coaches alike don’t appreciate at all.”