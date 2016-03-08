Rudiger prefers Sarri over Conte

Antonio Rudiger spoke about the change on the Chelsea bench during the summer and the difference between having Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri leading the team: "Having played at Roma I already knew how he likes to play and it's a style I like, he wants us to press higher than last season where everyone knows that now we are different, we create a lot of chances, and then the coach likes the defenders to keep the ball, to make short passages I have shown so far I can do that but I want to improve every day, I can always do better."



"To be honest, I’m surprised how well we’ve done because players like Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante had big World Cups and came back late for training. They are in good shape and that’s impressive."



Rudiger played for Roma two seasons and was signed by Conte to join Chelsea but unfortunately his first season did not end well with the Blues missing the top four spots.