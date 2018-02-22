Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger talked about the future of Antonio Conte in South West London. The Germany defender and the Italian tactician have had some issues during the current campaign and Rudiger’s words on his current coach were not very warm.



“Everybody knows that he is a very good manager. He is a winner. He won the FA Cup and the Premier League title in two years. He wants to win trophies and that’s what I want too. That’s why it’s the same for me if he stays or if he goes.”



MORE CHELSEA NEWS HERE