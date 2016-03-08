Rugani and de Ligt both pass there test, the Dutchman's value rises every day



Ajax-Juventus was not only a very important game in the race of the Champions League, but also the battle between two defenders, one from each side. Both Ajax defender de Ligt, who is wanted by a host of top European sides and Juventus’ own Rugani.



Daniele Rugani was playing in what was the most important game of the season, had a thousand doubts over him before kick off with the injury to Giorgio as after four years Rugani had never really been considered a starter by Max Allegri,



In the end, Rugani was back at his best, focused, tight, and kept things simple, the stopper did it well. Demonstrating he is able to perform to that these levels.



The game was confirmation that the youngster is ready for the biggest stages as he put in a performance that will have made Juventus stand up and notice.



However, Juventus are tempted by the young Dutch defender de Ligt, but his cost is rising every day. The player looks set to cost as much as De Jong, who ended up in Barcelona for 75 million. His performances are increasing, even against Juve, and he has confirmed himself as an absolute top player, with a bright future but already solid at the highest level. But if Rugani has passed his exam, de Ligt has also done it with flying colours: having conquered the Bernabeu he dominated Mandzukic, held up with Ronaldo and removed a possible goal from Bernardeschi with an intervention from the phenomenon. And the price goes up ...



