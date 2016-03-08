Rugani background, here's what happened: Juve players await test results

Coronavirus doesn't spare the world of football. After some cases in Serie C, the news of the first contagion in Serie A arrived yesterday evening: Daniele Rugani, the Juventus defender. "This virus has no distinct symptoms," said the player with an Instagram post published last night to reassure everyone.The defender hasn't taken any medicine to bring down the temperature, as he's doing well. The alarm bell went off the day before yesterday, when Daniele experienced a fever and the thermometer showed 37.4. The defender immediately contacted the Juventus doctor.A test was carried out and the result came back positive. The confirmation later arrived from the club with a press release to inform about the situation. Rugani is currently isolated at the J Hotel, along with the rest of the team, the staff and the people in the Juve world that have been quarantined.To understand if someone else has been infected, however, they will have to wait a few more days: about four or five. The effect isn't immediate and if a person has contracted the virus it isn't seen immediately. By doing the swab too early they could thus get the wrong results.