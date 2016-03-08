Rugani closer to new Juventus contract

02 February at 12:55
Serie A giants Juventus are now edging to having Daniele Rugani sign a new deal with the bianconeri, as things stand.

With Chiellini and Bonucci now injured, Juventus will be without both of their first choice defenders in today's game against Parma. That will mean that they will have Rugani and Barzagli against the tricky opposition today.

It is stated by IlBianconero that Juventus are still very much confident in Rugani and still see him as the club's future defensive pairing. This will allow Rugani the chance to show his mettle and prove the trust right. 

