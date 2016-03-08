Rugani likely to stay at Juve after Roma drop interest

Daniele Rugani is now looking set to stay with Italian Serie A giants Juventus after league rivals AS Roma have ended their pursuit of the player.The Rome-based club have been in the market to sign a defender to replace Kostas Manolas who has joined Napoli in the ongoing transfer window.It was reported earlier that the Giallorossi were in the hunt to sign the 25-year-old but instead they opted for Manchester United out-of-favour defender Chris Smalling.The development leaves Rugani in a tricky position as he was informed earlier by the new Juve management that he is not in their plans for the next season and the Italy international might well be dropped from the team’s 25-member squad for the UEFA Champions League as well.