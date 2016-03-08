Rugani reveals 'the most important thing' about Juventus renewal
28 March at 19:30Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani has officially extended his contract with Serie A leaders Juventus. Rugani's contract has been extended until 2023, with the defender himself speaking to Juventus TV about his renewal:
"It's a really important day and I'm very happy. It was what I wanted and why I work hard every day. The most important thing is that from club there was the will to sign.
"My dream? It's the same for everyone, no need to hide it. We hope to return to Madrid, to the stadium where we were a few weeks ago and to raise the cup. The biggest dream is certainly that.
"I remember my first match well, against Sevilla in the last few minutes. We won and I cherish that evening. Even the debut in the Coppa Italia was nice, immediately a Derby, at home in front of our fans and we won 4-0; a nice way to break the ice. My first in the league was against Carpi; it was the last game before the Christmas break. We fought back from a difficult start, but we were in recovery mode and if we had stopped for a moment it would have been dangerous. On the other hand, while risking attacks, in a strange game, we took home a victory that allowed us to continue our journey; to win an incredible championship."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments