Rugani-Roma, agreement close: the figures

13 August at 20:00
​The meeting point between Juventus and Roma have seemingly been found. The Giallorossi are closing in on the signing of Daniele Rugani, ready to pay €5m for a loan with a buy-out option at €25m.

Once the English hypotheses (Arsenal and Wolverhampton) faded away, Juve were still keen on depriving themselves of the young defender, after the arrival of De Ligt and Demiral.

A meeting between Paratici and Torchia (agent of Rugani) is scheduled for today to define the salary of the player. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, an agreement could be reached with Roma at €3m per year. 

The negotiations are at a closing stage and the deal is expected to go through very soon. Should it do so, then the list of redundancies that Maurizio Sarri will get another name crossed off.

