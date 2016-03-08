Rugani's agent confirms that Chelsea have interest in his client

Daniele Rugani's future has been in doubt as many reports have been linking him to a move to London. With Cristiano Ronaldo now at Juve, the bianconeri management know that they will have to sell a few players as Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani could very well be the ones out. Maurizio Sarri coached him during his Empoli days as he would love to coach him again at Chelsea. Here is what Rugani's agent had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (via Radio Sportiva):



"Chelsea? Yes they do have interest in Daniele Rugani, let's see. Other than the numbers, there are also some technical questions. Rugani has never said that he wanted to leave and Juve never said they wanted to sell him. Higuain? This operation isn't tied to Higuain but they are both great players. Rugani is calm and happy as he is focused on the pre-season as Juve will soon be playing against Bayern Munich...".