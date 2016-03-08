Rugani's agent blasts Juve and opens up to AC Milan, Roma moves
25 July at 23:00After the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus, the Bianconeri will likely be obliged to sell one of their current centre-backs and one of the names linked to an exit from the Allianz Stadium is Daniele Rugani whose agent spoke to TMW Radio today.
"What's Rugani's future now that Juve have five centre-backs? I don't know what they have in mind. They make their own evaluations. There are so many players and all of them are great. However, due to a wide squad and an even economic balance, they could think of selling somebody," Davide Torchia said.
"Last year the decision to refuse Chelsea was also ours, of Daniele and therefore mine as a result. We were happy to stay at Juve and they were happy to keep us. He has a contract until 2024 which has given a strong position. Let's see what happens.
"A departure? In football, everyone does their part. If there is a club that really wants a player, they pick up the phone, takes a plane and goes to the other club's office. Then later, the footballer and his agent come on the scene," he concluded.
Go to comments