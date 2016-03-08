Rugani's agent blasts Juve and opens up to AC Milan, Roma moves

25 July at 23:00
After the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus, the Bianconeri will likely be obliged to sell one of their current centre-backs and one of the names linked to an exit from the Allianz Stadium is Daniele Rugani whose agent spoke to TMW Radio today.

"What's Rugani's future now that Juve have five centre-backs? I don't know what they have in mind. They make their own evaluations. There are so many players and all of them are great. However, due to a wide squad and an even economic balance, they could think of selling somebody," Davide Torchia said.

"Last year the decision to refuse Chelsea was also ours, of Daniele and therefore mine as a result. We were happy to stay at Juve and they were happy to keep us. He has a contract until 2024 which has given a strong position. Let's see what happens.

"A departure? In football, everyone does their part. If there is a club that really wants a player, they pick up the phone, takes a plane and goes to the other club's office. Then later, the footballer and his agent come on the scene," he concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.