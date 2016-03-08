Rugani's agent: 'First choice is to stay at Juventus'
02 September at 16:10The agent of Daniele Rugani has revealed that his first choice is to stay at Juventus.
The Italian has been heavily linked with a move away from Juve since last summer, when he was close to Chelsea. But Arsenal tried to sign him on loan this summer and Roma were close to signing him too, but the moves failed and he is still at the bianconeri.
In an interview that Rugani's agent Davide Torchia gave to Tuttosport, he talked about his client's future and where it might lie.
He said: "He is the only Italian who grew up at Juventus, now he has been playing Juventus for 6-7 years. The first choice is always to try to stay at Juventus.
"Then there are so many situations, it is not the absolute value of a player alone that makes the difference during the negotiations. There were opportunities, then Juve preferred it."
On the competition for the spots in the team, he said: "Rugani on average has always been on 40% of Juventus matches, starting at 21 behind those three who were the best in Europe.
"Players who exceed 50% of the games are few in Juventus. a top club, you have to know that the many games must all alternate, there is no untouchable beyond Ronaldo, who is not human ".
Go to comments