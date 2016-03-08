Rugani's agent meets Juve: Chelsea move close
20 July at 15:15The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has met Juventus, with the Italian's move to Chelsea now moving closer.
Rugani has drawn constant links with a move to Chelsea over last few months and Calciomercato recently reported of Chelsea's offer of 45 million euros for the Italian defender.
SportItalia report that Rugani's agent Davide Torchia met Fabio Paratici over the last few hours and this is the latest meeting involving the two parties, with Juventus looking for an offer of about 50 million euros this summer to sell the defender.
It is said that a deal is edging closer for the Blues and Rugani's intermediary Fali Ramadani is set to fly over from Germany later this afternoon to hold further talks about the deal.
After the Rugani situation is resolved, the Blues will move over to look at signing Gonzalo Higuain.
