Rugani’s agent reveals Chelsea’s rejected bid and drops huge Bonucci hint

Davide Torchia, the agent of Daniele Rugani has provided some transfer updates about his client who is strongly wanted by Chelsea.



“The Blues really like Rugani and have made an important offer. Juve are aware of the interest of Chelsea but for now they don’t want to sell the player”, Torchia said Radio VS.



“We know everything has a price, Rugani is a defender that would make Chelsea’s manager happy and it would be a good investment for Chelsea. Rugani wants to play more games because he feels that he has the technical and moral qualities to do a career similar to those of Chiellini and Barzagli.”



“Bonucci? I’ve read Marotta’s words and he has basically confirmed that he will return to Juve. If Rugani remains at Juventus his relationship with Caldara won’t be a problem at all. They are professionals and when Rugani arrived at Juve he had Barzagli, Chiellini and Bonucci ahead of him. Despite that he still had some game time.”

