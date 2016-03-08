Rugani’s future uncertain despite Arsenal interest

Italian Serie A giants Juventus defender Daniele Rugani’s future remains uncertain as he is being linked with a number of clubs.



The 25-year-old has went further down in the packing order in Turin after the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Dutch club Ajax.



English Premier League outfit Manchester United have shown interest in acquiring the services of the Italy international in the recent past despite signing of Harry Maguire in a world-record transfer because defender Eric Bailey is set to stay on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.



However, the former Empoli player refused to entertain the approach as he believed there is too much competition already at the club.



Then comes in Arsenal who are in serious need of a defender ahead of the next campaign and it is believed that Rugani also wants to move to Emirates in order to get more time on the field.



However, the Gunners’ financial position is making it difficult for them to sign the player as they are only offering a loan deal of up to two season with an option to buy, whereas Juve want to cash in on the player and want €30 million fee.



With only two days left in the transfer window in England, it will be interesting to see where Rugani will play next season.

