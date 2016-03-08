Rugani says 'yes' to Roma move: the details
10 August at 16:35Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has reportedly said 'yes' to a move to Serie A rivals Roma.
The defender was subject to interest from Chelsea last summer but a move fell through due to Leonardo Bonucci's arrival at the club and this summer he was linked with a move to Arsenal, who wanted the Italian on loan.
The player said yes to Roma, as reported by Sportitalia . From information recovered from IlBianconero.com , the problem remains however fixed on the evaluation that the Giallorossi would make of the central defender.
In Petrachi 's intentions, there is an idea of a loan with a right of redemption. That isn't the best idea, for Fabio Paratici. Meanwhile, the player - who also particularly likes Roma - is still far from finding a definitive agreement with the James Pallotta-owned club. The personal terms will be talked about and evaluated: the situation is now hot.
Go to comments