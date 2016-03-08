Rugani situation: Roma and Juventus face problems in deal

Serie A giants Roma are facing issues about a potential deal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.



The Italian's career hasn't exactly taken off the way it should have and he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this summer. But the Gunners wanted the Italian on a two-year loan deal but Juve rejected the idea.



A report from Calciomercato claims that Rugani are asking for 20 million euros plus two youngsters in Riccardi and Celar, but Roma are not willing to pay that much. They want to lower the cash because Paulo Fonseca's priority remains Dejan Lovren.



