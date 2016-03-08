Rugani to Chelsea, exclusive: Juve reject Blues opening bid but deal could be closed soon

Daniele Rugani is Chelsea’s top transfer target to strengthen their defence. New Blues’ boss Maurizio Sarri is a long-time admirer of the Italian centre-back that Juventus do not want to sell.



The Old Lady, however, could change his mind for an offer exceeding € 40 million.

The Bianconeri have already rejected Chelsea’s opening bid that was below their asking price.



Both Roman Abramovic and Marina Granovskaia, however, are determined to deliver a new offer and secure the deal in the coming hours.



​Sarri wants Rugani to join his Chelsea side in Australia where the Blues will soon begin a summer friendly tour.



​Juventus are waiting go receive an offer in the region of € 50 million with the Serie A giants that would accept to sell the player for a fixed offer plus bonuses to reach the fee they request.



​Chelsea and Juventus intermediary Fali Ramadani is in Germany now and the deal could be unlocked when he will return in Italy. Ramadani is on very good terms with both clubs and Chelsea have already offered Rugani a € 4 million-a-year deal.



If the Blues match Juventus’ price-tag, the deal could be completed today or at the beginning of next week.



@NicolaBalice

