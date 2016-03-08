Rugani: 'We are yet to understand the Sarri way completely'

24 July at 18:55
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has said that the defenders are yet to understand the Sarri way of playing completely.

In an interview that the Italian gave after Juve's 4-3 penalties win over Inter in the International Champions Cup friendly, he said: "The Sarri mechanisms have yet to enter the head, but we are on the right track. It changes a little for us defenders because the coach asks us for a higher line, more attentive to the reading of the ball and less in relation to the man. In this type of game it is important that the defensive phase is of the whole team."

On Inter and the game, he said: "It was a good test for all of us because Inter made a real match. The pace was high from the start and it was not easy for the qualities of the opponents and for the warm climate. It is normal that at this time of the season there may be difficulties but the team is making available with so much enthusiasm to better prepare an important season."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.