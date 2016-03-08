Rugani: 'We are yet to understand the Sarri way completely'
24 July at 18:55Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has said that the defenders are yet to understand the Sarri way of playing completely.
In an interview that the Italian gave after Juve's 4-3 penalties win over Inter in the International Champions Cup friendly, he said: "The Sarri mechanisms have yet to enter the head, but we are on the right track. It changes a little for us defenders because the coach asks us for a higher line, more attentive to the reading of the ball and less in relation to the man. In this type of game it is important that the defensive phase is of the whole team."
On Inter and the game, he said: "It was a good test for all of us because Inter made a real match. The pace was high from the start and it was not easy for the qualities of the opponents and for the warm climate. It is normal that at this time of the season there may be difficulties but the team is making available with so much enthusiasm to better prepare an important season."
Go to comments