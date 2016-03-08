Rui Costa: 'AC Milan will return to the top. Gattuso has done an incredible job'
23 March at 15:30Former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Rui Costa was interviewed today by Sky Sport ahead of the match between Milan Glorie and Liverpool legends.
"I feel much nostalgia and happiness. The years at Milan, in which we always won, were beautiful. Before I was thinking about how 13 years have passed since I played with these guys, I immediately decided to accept the invitation. There was so much magic in that team, we were a group founded on a unique friendship. It was a fantastic generation," he said.
"Today's Milan? Gattuso is doing an incredible, tremendous job. It seemed that the team could no longer reach anything this year until October-November. Instead, it is recovering and doing well. The derby does not cancel what they did in recent months. It is a team with young talent and soon Milan will return to the top to fight for the Scudetto and in Europe," Rui Costa added.
Go to comments