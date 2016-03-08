Rui Costa: 'I have never seen a Champion who is hungrier than Ronaldo'
22 March at 17:55Former AC Milan and Fiorentina star Rui Costa has said that he has never seen a Champion who is hungrier than how hungry Cristiano Ronaldo is.
Currently the Benfica sporting director, Rui Costa was a product of the Portuguese club's youth academy as a youngster and went onto have successful careers with Fiorentina and AC Milan, before going back to Benfica to finish his career there.
Rui Costa was recently talking to Tuttosport and he was asked about Ronaldo. He was full of praise for the Juventus man.
He said: " How is he different? In the ambition. Never seen a champion more hungry than him. He lives every game as if it was the last of his career.
"With Cristiano I played the EUROs of 2004. Then he was a kid, but we all old. We knew very well that he would become a Golden Ball winner.
"An anecdote? Cristiano was a crazy dribble and every workout showed us incredible numbers, and always different, with the ball. "We almost never succeeded. Unfortunately, I did not have time to serve an assist to CR7."
