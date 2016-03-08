Rui Costa on Juventus target Joao Felix 'Some players you can't hold back...'
22 March at 09:00The former Fiorentina and Milan number 10 Manuel Rui Costa, 47, who is now sporting director at Benfica has been speaking to Tuttosport. He discussed Benfica’s two emerging talents, Joao Felix and Ruben Dias, two players linked to major clubs around Europe, Juve included.
ON JOAO FELIX - It starts with Joao Felix, a 1999 trequartista, considered Rui Costa’s heir: "Someone called him my heir. Or the new Kaka. The truth is that Felix is only Felix. He has an extraordinary sense of play and he has a rare ability, he can guess what will happen in front of the goal. He is a modern number 10, a second striker with a remarkable sense of goal, he scored 10 goals in the league. €120m release clause? We will try to keep him as long as possible, this applies to Felix as to all the others. This is the club's policy, then we will see why we are aware that the clauses exist and that certain players cannot be held back indefinitely in Portugal."
ON RUBEN DIAS – He then went on to speak about the central defender, also linked to Juventus: "If he goes away I don't know: we would like to keep him still and Ruben knows that here we would have a lot of attention. The club has needs to sell to make cash. We will see how the summer market will develop."
Go to comments