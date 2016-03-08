Rui Costa: ‘We knew Ronaldo would win Ballon d’Or’
06 November at 17:15Portugal legend Rui Costa spoke about his experience watching Cristiano Ronaldo as a young player, revealing that he knew the Juventus star would be destined for greatness:
“I had the privilege of playing with Cristiano when he was growing up. He was the youngest of them all, but he was still well integrated and in training he always had a new feint to show us. We were ashamed to imitate him and practiced secretly. In the evening, at dinner, we came to talk about dribbling and we wanted to explain that the important thing was to help the team. But the truth is that when he was not there, we all talked about the fact that he would win the Golden Ball.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments