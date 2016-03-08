Rui Costa: ‘We knew Ronaldo would win Ballon d’Or’

06 November at 17:15
Portugal legend Rui Costa spoke about his experience watching Cristiano Ronaldo as a young player, revealing that he knew the Juventus star would be destined for greatness:
 
“I had the privilege of playing with Cristiano when he was growing up. He was the youngest of them all, but he was still well integrated and in training he always had a new feint to show us. We were ashamed to imitate him and practiced secretly.  In the evening, at dinner, we came to talk about dribbling and we wanted to explain that the important thing was to help the team. But the truth is that when he was not there, we all talked about the fact that he would win the Golden Ball.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.