Rui Patricio-Napoli, agreement found: De Laurentiis negotiates with Sporting
19 May at 12:20Napoli are continuing their search for a new goalkeeper, as Pepe Reina will join AC Milan at the end of the season. As reported by the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, The Partenopei have taken important steps towards signing Rui Patricio from Sporting.
In fact, an agreement between Napoli and Patricia has existed for quite some time, with the club offering him €2m per year on a four-year basis.
Sporting Lissabon, on the other hand, are asking for €35m for their goalkeeper, which is considered too much by Napoli, as they don't intend to go beyond €18m. Their president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is currently negotiating with Sporting to find agreement, although it looks like it will tough. The player's will to join Napoli could play a huge part in the negotiations, allowing the Italians to lower the price tag set by Sporting.
Napoli are also believed to be interested in German goalkeeper Leno.
