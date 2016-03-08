Ruiz awaits new contract as European giants continue their pursuit of star midfielder
14 December at 11:10Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s midfielder Fabian Ruiz is a man in demand as he has number of admirers in Europe.
The likes of Manchester City from England are keen on bringing the former Real Betis midfielder to the club with Pep Guardiola in charge whereas from Spain as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com, there is increasing interest from the likes of Real Madrid and especially from FC Barcelona.
There were reports in the past that Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to extend the player’s contract with a bigger release clause which will help in decreasing interest from other clubs in their prized asset.
But the progress has been slowed down on that front with the turmoil at the Naples-based club, however that is now looking to change in the near future.
With manager Gennaro Gattuso in charge now, the Spain international is looking set to be reinforced in the middle-of the park where he has lost his place a little during the last days of Carlo Ancelotti.
Ruiz himself knows that his performance must improve in order to be rewarded a new contract and in the midst of all of this, there are the likes of City, Real and Barca, who are looking to take advantage of the situation and make a move for the highly-rated midfielder.
However, despite showing lack of form in the recent past, it is believed that De Laurentiis will still not let his prized asset leave the club for less than €60 to €70 million.
Alessandro Cosattini
