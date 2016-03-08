Ruiz ready to reject renewal with Napoli, eyes Barca move
18 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz is not willing to renew his contract with the club as he is eying a move to Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based club in the summer of 2018 from La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
In the recent past, there have been reports of growing interest in Ruiz from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid in Spain and Manchester City in England.
To silence those rumours, it was reported earlier that the hierarchy of Napoli are eager to extend the contract of the 23-year-old.
But as per the latest report, Ruiz is not interested in renewing his contract with Napoli which is set to expire in the summer of 2023 as he is looking for a move to the Catalan-based club in the upcoming transfer windows.
